Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint press conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan, prior to the Japan-Jordan Summit Meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAREUIL / POOL

The prime minister of Japan travelled to Argentina on Thursday to take part in the G20 Summit.

Official sources told EFE that Shinzo Abe attaches "great importance" to the current G20 summit, which starts on Friday in Buenos Aires, as its results would have a "direct impact" on the forum's next meeting in Osaka, Japan in 2019.