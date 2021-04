A crane loads a container on a ship at a fully automatic container berth of Port of Qingdao in Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, 18 October 2018 (reissued 12 May 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

At least 400 tons of oil were spilled into the Yellow Sea when a cargo ship collided with an oil tanker earlier this week in front of the important eastern Chinese port of Qingdao, officials said Thursday.

Sources from the Maritime Security Administration of Shandong province (in which Qingdao is located) told EFE that "according to preliminary statistics, 400 tons of oil leaked (into the sea)" from the crashed Liberian-flag tanker A Symphony following the Tuesday incident. EFE