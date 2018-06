A general view of the preparations to receive migrants onboard the humanitarian ship Aquarius in the port of Valencia, Spain, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas / POOL

Dattilo, the patrol boat of the Italian coast guard in which 274 migrants were traveling and accompanying the Aquarius, docked Sunday in the port of Valencia, Spain, Jun 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Ship with 274 of 630 Aquarius migrants docks in Valencia

The Italian coast guard ship Datillo, carrying 274 migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, docked in the Spanish port of Valencia early Sunday.

A cruise ship dock in the Port of Valencia has been prepared to receive 630 migrants traveling aboard three ships: the Dattilo, the Aquarius, and the Italian Navy ship Orione.