Survivors of the sinking of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Argentina come ashore in Montevideo on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

A survivor of the sinking of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Argentina is embraced by a loved one after coming ashore in Montevideo on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

Survivors of the sinking of the Spanish fishing boat Dorneda stand on the deck of another vessel as it docks in Montevideo on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

Sixteen of the 25 survivors of the sinking of a Spanish fishing vessel off the coast of Argentina arrived Sunday in the Uruguayan capital along with the body of a man who died in the accident.

The other nine members of the crew of the Dorneda who survived last Wednesday's tragedy came ashore around the same time in Mar del Plata, Argentina.