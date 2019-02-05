Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon briefs reporters on the status of Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (not pictured) at the site of his extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Images of Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi walking barefoot with his heels in shackles on his way to trial in Bangkok, Thailand, have spurred on Tuesday a widespread condemnation of the controversial restraining practice in the Asian country.

The photos of the refugee and former Bahrain national team player attending court in chains on Monday went viral across the world, except in Thailand where local media entities are banned from publishing uncensored photos of detainees, while Australian soccer officials called for his release.