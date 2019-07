An FBI agent at the entrance to Christmas Hill Park, where the Gilroy Garlic Festival was held in Gilroy, California, USA, July 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Flowers are left near the entrance to Christmas Hill Park, where the Gilroy Garlic Festival was held in Gilroy, California, USA, July 29, 2019 as Law enforcement officers continue their investigations where a gunman fired upon patrons killing three and injuring 15 people at the popular annual event. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chief of Police at the City of Gilroy Police Department, Scot Smithee (R), speaks during a press conference regarding the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California, USA, July 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

As the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival was winding down at the weekend, a 19-year-old opened fire with an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle, killing a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s and injuring 12 others, police said.

The shooter did it in minutes, police said, even with tight security, in a state where such weapons are heavily restricted and at a time when many Americans are on guard for the next mass shooting.