Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace where a shooting took place in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Several people have been injured in a shooting incident aboard a tram in a square to the west of the Netherlands city of Utrecht, police said Monday.

According to Utrecht police and the Netherlands emergency helicopter service, the shooting took place at 10.45 am in 24 Oktoberplein, a busy junction underneath a highway bridge.