The number of shooting incidents in Rio de Janeiro increased 36 percent in the first four months of military intervention in the policing of the Brazilian state, which has been facing a security crisis, according to a report released by a group of independent experts Saturday.

"Police and military mega-operations follow each other, each time more in number, with no significant results. So many personnel were never seen, at such high cost, to get so little," the report by the Intervention Observatory said.