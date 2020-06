An undated handout photo made available by Stewart Trial Attorneys on 15 June 2020 shows Atlanta Police Department (APD) shooting victim Rayshard Brooks, 27. EFE-EPA/STEWART TRIAL ATTORNEYS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Protesters march past a Wendy's restaurant which was destroyed after being set fire at the scene of a 12 June Atlanta Police Department officer-involved shooting which left a black man dead at the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN AMIS

An undated handout photo made available by Stewart Trial Attorneys on 15 June 2020 shows Atlanta Police Department (APD) shooting victim Rayshard Brooks, 27. EFE-EPA/STEWART TRIAL ATTORNEYS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A protester is turned back by state troopers guarding an onramp to an interstate freeway near a Wendy's restaurant which was destroyed after being set fire at the scene of a 12 June Atlanta Police Department officer-involved shooting which left a black man dead at the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN AMIS EPA-EFE/JOHN AMIS

Shooting of another black man by US police sparks new protests in Atlanta

Dozens of people protested on Sunday in the United States city of Atlanta to demand justice for the alleged murder of African American Rayshard Brooks by a white police officer as the prosecution evaluated filing charges against the accused.

The alleged killing by shooting has turned Atlanta into a new focus of protests against police brutality and racism that has rocked the US for the past 20 days. EFE-EPA