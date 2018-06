Police carry out an operation on Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The cable car line to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, one of the main attractions in this Brazilian city, was shut down on Friday because of an intense shootout in the area, authorities said.

Residents from the nearby Urca neighborhood posted information and videos of the shootout on social media.