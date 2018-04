A photograph taken on April 18, 2018, showing the area where 10 suspected criminals and six police officers died in a shootout and ambush outside Zihuatanejo de Azueta, a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. EPA-EFE/STR

A photograph taken on April 18, 2018, showing the area where 10 suspected criminals and six police officers died in a shootout and ambush outside Zihuatanejo de Azueta, a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. EPA-EFE/STR

A photograph taken on April 18, 2018, showing the area where 10 suspected criminals and six police officers died in a shootout and ambush outside Zihuatanejo de Azueta, a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. EPA-EFE/Agencia Quadratin

Ten suspected criminals and six police officers died in a shootout and ambush outside Zihuatanejo de Azueta, a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, officials said Wednesday.

"State police officers were attacked by armed civilians. In repelling the attack, (the officers) got involved in a shootout that left 10 suspected criminals dead and a state police officer wounded," Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement.