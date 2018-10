Members of the fire department at a crime scene after a shooting in Kirchheim, Germany, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A shooting in a small town in western Germany on Friday has left two people dead and two police officers injured, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the regional police in the federal state of Rheinland-Palatinate, Sandra Giertsch, confirmed that the two people killed were a man and a woman after a shootout with law enforcement agents in the town of Kirchheim an der Weinstraße – located 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the southwest of Berlin.