People cover their faces as they watch rescuers burrying the bodies of unidentified earthquake and tsunami victims during a mass burial in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) members carry their gear onto a military aircraft before being transported to the disaster area after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Air Force's members load donations onto a Hercules C-130 as they supply the donations to the disaster area after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Food and fuel shortage were marked as priority concerns by Indonesian authorities on Monday as rescuers continued to hunt for survivors in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that killed 832 people in Sulawesi island.

Hundreds of people, screaming for food, jostled outside the Itudulaka military command 132, in the center of the provincial capital Palu on Monday.