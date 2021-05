A Haitian migrant works in a crop field on 9 May 2021 outside San Juan de la Maguana, capital of the western Dominican province of San Juan. EFE/Orlando Barria/File

Several undocumented Haitian migrants are deported to their homeland by Dominican General Directorate of Migration agents on 7 May 2021 at the northern Dajabon border crossing. EFE/Orlando Barria

A group of undocumented Haitian immigrants are deported from the Dominican Republic via the northern Dajabon border crossing; in a matter of weeks, the price of a plate of rice and beans is higher in Santo Domingo.

That cause-and-effect relationship may not be readily apparent, but it makes perfect sense to farmers in the western Dominican province of San Juan, one of the Caribbean nation's primary agricultural regions.