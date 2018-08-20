Exterior view on the entrance to the US Embassy to Turkey in Ankara, Turkey, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Gunshots were fired at the United States embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in the early hours of Monday morning, although no-one was hurt, an embassy spokesman said.

The incident came at a time of high tensions between the two NATO members as US President Donald Trump recently placed sanctions on two Turkish ministers and doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel in a bid to pressure Ankara into releasing a US pastor who has been detained almost two years and could face terror and espionage charges.