A tableau of the Indian of Gujarat is displayed at the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jan. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

ICV BMP II tanks participate during Republic Day parade at the 70th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A tableau of the Indian of Tamil Nadu is displayed at the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jan.26, 2019. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

With a grand display of its military might and cultural prowess, India on Saturday dedicated the 70th Republic Day to Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the hero of nonviolence, credited for winning the country its freedom from the British rule in 1947.

The Republic Day celebrations were themed around Gandhi's life and teachings to pay tribute to the father or the nation, who was assassinated by a right-wing Hindu nationalist, just months after India's independence.