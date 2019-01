US Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi (C) delivers remarks beside Democratic lawmakers while participating in an enrollment ceremony for legislation that will ensure backpay to furloughed federal employees, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Washington Monument is seen at sunset on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump presents a 'typical standard wall design' as he participates in a roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The US Capitol Building at sunset in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The partial government shutdown has matched the longest in modern US history, an impasse of 21 days under President Bill Clinton, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Saturday.

With no end in sight, the current shutdown entered its 22nd day early Saturday morning, and at day's end will eclipse the shutdown that stretched from December 16, 1995, to January 6, 1996.