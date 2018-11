Crew members of the search and rescue vessel 'Aquarius' of NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' wave from the ship's bow as the vessel arrives in the port of Marseille, France, June 29, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The public prosecutor's office in Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily, has on Tuesday launched an investigation into 24 people, most of which work for the non-profit Doctors without Borders (MSF), and has requested the seizure of the NGO migrant rescue ship Aquarius, due to an alleged mismanagement of waste onboard.

Of the 24 detainees, 22 are MSF workers and the remaining two are members of the European Maritime Safety Agency.