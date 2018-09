Photo released with permission via Twitter user LarryCoben shows ambulances approaching Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai at JFK International Airport in New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LarryCoben via Twitter

A passenger from Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai that landed at JFK International Airport on Wednesday is transported on a stretcher by paramedics, New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

The 10 people who were taken to a hospital after arriving in New York City on Wednesday aboard a plane, which was quarantined for several hours, have the flu, the Mayor's Office confirmed Thursday.

The patients will remain in the hospital as a precautionary measure, until the results of several medical tests allow doctors to rule out other viruses.