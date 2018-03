Voters from Sierra Leone wait in line to cast their ballots during the presidential elections in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNEST HENRY

Voters in Sierra Leone on Wednesday headed to polling stations to elect a new president in the country's first general election since emerging from the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

The elections are to be a transition for the West African nation, as President Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping down after nearly 11 years in power.