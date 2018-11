An Indian Sikh devotee spits fire as he performs during religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian Sikh devotees dressed as 'Panj Pyare', or 'The Beloved Five', lead a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian Sikh devotee performs 'Gatka' an ancient form of martial art, as he takes part in a Sikh procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian Sikh boy holds a ceremonial sword as he recites religious slogans while taking part in a Sikh procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Dozens of Sikh devotees took to the streets of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian Kashmir, on Wednesday for a procession ahead of the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Sikhs, both young and old took part in the festivities, which saw devotees reciting religious slogans, as well as children wielding ceremonial swords, an epa-efe journalist reported.