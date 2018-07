Indian Sikhs from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee and other organizations hold placards as they protest in New Delhi, India, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Sikhs from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee and other organizations hold black falgs as they protest in New Delhi, India, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Sikhs demonstrated on Tuesday in the Indian capital New Delhi to call for better security for their coreligionists in Afghanistan following a suicide bombing at the weekend, an epa journalist reported.

Around 250-300 people from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee and other organizations took part in the protest, with many carrying black flags and placards.