Hundreds of elderly people gather in Chater Garden during a rally to show support for young protesters in Hong Kong, China, July 17, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JEROME FAVRE

An elderly man and woman in a wheelchair speak with reporters during a rally to show support for young protesters in Hong Kong, China, July 17, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JEROME FAVRE

An elderly man (C) reprimands police officers during a rally to show support for young protesters in Hong Kong, China, July 17, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JEROME FAVRE

While a contentious extradition bill is seeing Hong Kong torn by a deepening rift between the government and its citizens, it has also inadvertently fostered a growing sense of solidarity that transcends generations.

The youth, the middle-aged and retirees in Hong Kong have unusually formed a united front against the government, the architect of the highly criticized extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to China to stand trial in courts controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.