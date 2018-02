A Chilean flag flies next to the New Zealand Flag outside Parliament buildings in Wellington, May 3, 2004 EPA-EFE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The center-right New Zealand National Party, which governed the country between 2008 and 2017, elected 41-year-old Simon Bridges as its new leader on Tuesday, the party announced on Twitter.

Bridges is a former minister for transport and for economic development.