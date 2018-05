Boeing Executive Vice President Kevin McAllister (R) and CEO of Singapore Airlines Goh Choon Phong (C-L) along US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and Lee Hsien Loong (C) of Singapore attend a signing ceremony for airplane sales in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The tail fins of two Singapore Airlines commercial jets berthed at Changi Airport in Singapore, Nov. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore Airlines announced Wednesday the launch of a non-stop flight between Singapore and New York, the world's longest commercial flight, in October.

The flight would cover the 16,700 kilometers distance between the two cities in 18 hours and 45 minutes and would operate daily.