Singapore Police said on Friday they arrested two South Korean journalists over criminal trespass into the residence of the North Korean ambassador in the city-state, just days before a summit between Pyongyang and Washington.

The authorities received a call on Thursday afternoon and police arrested two South Korean men aged 42 and 45 who were representing the Korean Broadcasting System News, police said in a Facebook statement.