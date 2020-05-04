A man wearing a mask looks at his mobile phone in a shopping mall in Singapore, 03 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

As some European authorities study the use of COVID-19 tracking applications, countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Australia have already opted for these new technologies amid privacy concerns.