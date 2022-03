A couple embraces in front of the financial district across the Marina Bay in Singapore, 06 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A customer inserts Singapore dollar bills into a Bitcoin machine to buy cryptocurrency at the Ducatus cafe, which claims to be Singapore's first cashless cafe that accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, in the Central Business District of Singapore, 22 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A staff member shows a mobile phone app displaying the price of Bitcoin in front of a Bitcoin machine at the Ducatus cafe, which claims to be Singapore's first cashless cafe that accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, in the Central Business District of Singapore, 22 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore has banned the use of cryptocurrency to facilitate payments that could be used as a way to bypass financial sanctions against Russia, as part of a series of measures announced by the city-state against Moscow.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, its central bank, issued a statement late on Monday listing the details of sanctions imposed against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, targeting banks, entities and activities that generate funds benefiting the Russian government.