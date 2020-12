A family walks through the departure hall of the Changi Airport in Singapore, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore has confirmed its first case of a person infected with the new variant of Covid-19 discovered in the United Kingdom.

The patient is a 17-year-old Singaporean who returned to the city state on Dec. 6 from the UK, where she had been studying since August, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday night. EFE-EPA