Singapore declared Wednesday that all the barracks of unskilled immigrant workers, where more than 90 percent of the novel coronavirus cases have been concentrated since the beginning of the pandemic, are now free of COVID-19.
Singapore declares all immigrant barracks COVID-19 free
A man sits at the bottom of a dam in Singapore, 14 August 2020, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
A man stands at the edge of a dam in Singapore, 14 August 2020, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
A test scientist conducts a Differential Pressure test at a surgical mask testing facility in Singapore, 18 August 2020. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
