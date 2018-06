Flags fly in front of the facade of the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore on Monday was preparing to demarcate a zone in the heart of the city-state as a special area ahead of the upcoming summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

The official newspaper of the Singaporean government published a public order on Sunday announcing the measure, which will be effective between Jun. 10-14 inclusive during the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.