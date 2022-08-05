View of Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore confirmed two new executions for drug trafficking scheduled for Friday, bringing the total to 10 since March, an unprecedented rate in recent years that drew criticism from the United Nations, which had asked that they be stopped.

One of the prisoners executed early Friday morning, identified as Rahim, had tried Thursday to postpone the execution, attending a long video call hearing in response to a complaint against the government and the Attorney General's Office filed by him and 22 death row inmates.