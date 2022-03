An activist holds a placard that says 'Singapore Stop Execute A Mentally Disable Malaysian #stoptheexecution' in relation to Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting a memorandum to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Aactivists hold a poster of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting a memorandum to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

View of Changi Prison in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore on Wednesday hanged a man convicted of drug trafficking, becoming the city-state's first execution in over two years.

Abdul Kahar bin Othman, a 68-year-old Singaporean, was executed at 6 am local time (22:00 GMT Tuesday) in Changi Prison, reported human rights lawyer Ravi M Ravi.