People hold candles and placards during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam at the Speakers corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Activists hold candles during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 11 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, outside Singapore's embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 April 2022. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A girl holds a candle during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam at the Speakers corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An activist holds a placard and a candle during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 11 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, outside Singapore's embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 April 2022. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Singapore on Wednesday hanged an intellectually disabled Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking, despite global condemnation and pleas to halt his execution.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, was hanged early Wednesday morning at Changi Prison, activist and Transformative Justice Collective member Kirsten Han confirmed to EFE from outside the prison where the inmate's brother identified his body.