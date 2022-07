Candles and placards are displayed during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam at the Speakers corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

View of Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore hanged a 49-year-old man Tuesday for trafficking cannabis, the sixth execution in four months in the city-state.

The news was confirmed by activist Kokila Annamalai, who posted Tuesday on Twitter that "We have confirmation that a 49 year-old Singaporean Malay man was executed (...) at Changi Prison. He has lived in prison since 2015, after being convicted of trafficking in cannabis…”