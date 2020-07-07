A man wears a face mask as he walks in front of a campaign truck broadcasting slogans of the ruling conservative People's Action Party ahead of the general elections in Singapore, 05 July 2020. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Singapore will to head to polls on Friday amid the forecast of its first recession in the last two decades, while it seeks to leverage the instability in Hong Kong to become the financial capital of Asia.

With the aim of providing a greater stronghold to the next government, in terms of working toward the recovery of the economy following the impact of COVID-19, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's government on June 23 announced early elections which were earlier anticipated sometime before April 2021. EFE-EPA