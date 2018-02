A picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows a traffic intersection in the Central Business District of Singapore, Apr. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

The signage of the Singapore Stock Exchange in the Central Business District of Singapore, Apr. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore's GDP grew 3.6 percent in 2017 slightly higher than forecasts, but will clock moderate development this year due to a fall in external demand, among others, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced Wednesday.

The economic authorities of the city-state readjusted the growth of GDP upward to between 3 and 3.5 percent in 2017 after the economy grew 5.2 percent in the third quarter, its fastest growth in almost four years.