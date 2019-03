Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (ET-AVM), the same aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on Mar 10, 2019, is seen at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on Jul 2, 2018 (issued Mar 10, 2019). EFE/EPA FILE/STR

Singapore authorities announced on Tuesday the grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX planes following the Mar. 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash of a similar model aircraft.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore in light of two fatal accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in less than five months. The suspension will take effect from 1400hrs, 12 March 2019," said CAAS in a statement.