Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures after his speech at the end of a transfer of the ASEAN Chairmanship during the closing ceremony of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) receives the gavel from Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) as a transfer of the ASEAN Chairmanship during the closing ceremony of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore’s prime minister handed over the presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to his Thai counterpart at the conclusion of an annual summit on Thursday.

Lee Hsien Loong handed a baton to Prayut Chan-ocha to symbolize the handover of the rotating ASEAN presidency during the summit's closing ceremony.