People hold candles and placards during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam at the Speakers corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

View of Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An activist lights a candle during a candlelight vigil against the death penalty for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offense 11 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, outside Singapore's embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Singapore authorities executed two prisoners convicted of drug trafficking on Tuesday, bringing the number of people hanged since the city-state resumed capital punishment at the end of March to eight.

The Central Narcotics Bureau said in a brief statement that those executed were two men: a 34-year-old Malaysian and a 46-year-old Singaporean. It did not provide further details, citing family privacy.