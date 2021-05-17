Tables are cordoned off at a hawker centre in Singapore, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

Delivery riders wait outside restaurants at the Holland Village neighbourhood in Singapore, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

Cleaners sit at cordoned off tables at a hawker centre in Singapore, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has prompted officials to delay the planned air corridor between the city-state and Hong Kong later this month, the transport ministry said Monday.