Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 32nd Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Singapore, 28 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) makes a joint statement with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) of Singapore in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Prime Minister of Singapore said Friday he expects the summit between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader, which has been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, will be a step forward "for peace".

"We hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula," Lee Hsien Loong said in an official statement, adding that "Singapore is pleased to host the meeting."