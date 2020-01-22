Two men are seen using their mobile phones in Singapore, 09 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

View of Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore’s government on Wednesday invoked its fake news law against what it claims are “preposterous allegations” by a Malaysian human rights organization that denounced “brutal and unlawful” execution methods in the city-state.

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam instructed the Protection From Online Falsehoods And Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a correction direction against Lawyers for Liberty’s (LFL) online statement, as well as journalist Kirsten Han’s Facebook post sharing the statement, The Online Citizen’s web article and Yahoo Singapore’s Facebook post which shared an article, the home affairs ministry said. EFE-EPA