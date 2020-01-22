Singapore’s government on Wednesday invoked its fake news law against what it claims are “preposterous allegations” by a Malaysian human rights organization that denounced “brutal and unlawful” execution methods in the city-state.
Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam instructed the Protection From Online Falsehoods And Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a correction direction against Lawyers for Liberty’s (LFL) online statement, as well as journalist Kirsten Han’s Facebook post sharing the statement, The Online Citizen’s web article and Yahoo Singapore’s Facebook post which shared an article, the home affairs ministry said. EFE-EPA