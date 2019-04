Singapore minister K. Shanmugam delivers a speech during the ASEAN-Canada Foreign Ministers Meeting at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam, Jul. 1, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/MADE NAGI

Singapore's law minister on Tuesday clarified in a post on social media that his recent statement in Parliament on hate speech, where he cited popular songs by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande as being offensive, did not mean he was proposing a ban on such songs.

On Monday, K Shanmugam had cited the lyrics of songs by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande as examples of offensive language in a statement on hate speech to the parliament.