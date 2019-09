Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers the keynote address during the gala dinner of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore’s prime minister is suing the chief editor of independent website The Online Citizen for an alleged defamatory article published in August.

The Online Citizen reported Friday that its chief editor Terry Xu received a writ of summons and statement of claim from lawyer Davinder Singh on Thursday, on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, after it refused to take down an article. EFE-EPA