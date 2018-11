Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The prime minister of Singapore on Tuesday called for strengthening multilateral cooperation for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address economic, environmental and terrorism-related challenges.

Opening the 33rd ASEAN summit in Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the strength of the bloc in times of international uncertainty.