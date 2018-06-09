A general view shows a traffic checkpoint set up at the entrance of the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as several hotels have placed impeccable flower arrangements in their lobbies and security checkpoints have started to be set up.

"I am sorry, you cannot pass," a security guard calmly told reporters attempting to approach the luxurious Capella Hotel, where the historic first meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea will take place on June 12.