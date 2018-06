(FILE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard, (L), and US President Donald Trump impersonator Dennis, (C), hold North Korean and American flags in front of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) Passengers walk in the departure hall of Terminal 2 in Changi Airport, Singapore, Dec. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore Changi airport authorities probed a Hong Kong man - and impersonator of North Korea's leader - on his arrival, days ahead of a proposed summit between the United States and North Korea.

Howard X, who looks like Kim Jong-un, said in a Facebook post that he was held by the immigration authorities for two hours on Friday upon his arrival in Singapore.