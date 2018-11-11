A woman is silhouetted as she stands in front of a banner at the venue of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

View of the Suntec Convention Centre, the venue of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore on Sunday was gearing up to host the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit with preparatory meetings under the shadow of a trade war between the United States and China, as well as a humanitarian crisis involving the Rohingyas.

The upcoming summit of ASEAN leaders, which is set to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, will include the presidents and prime ministers of 10 member countries: Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.