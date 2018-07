South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks on during a welcoming ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) talks with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob (R) during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (3-L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3-R) attend a meeting with their respective delegations at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore and South Korea on Thursday signed three key agreements to strengthen bilateral ties and economic cooperation in the areas of trade, industry and energy, according to a statement by Singapore's trade ministry.

The agreements were inked in the presence of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, who arrived in the country on Wednesday for a three-day state visit that ends on Friday.